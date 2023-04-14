Young Man Critical After Dog Bites His Private Parts In Haryana

Karnal: In a horrific incident reported from Haryana’s Karnal, a Pit Bull dog attacked a 30-year-old man and bit his private parts leaving him seriously injured. According to the information, the victim was identified is a resident of Bijna village.

After the incident, the man was rushed to the government hospital in Gharaunda.

He was later referred to Karnal Civil Hospital allegedly because of the unavailability of proper treatment and injection, as told by the victim’s brother.

According to the victim’s brother, “The victim was on his way to farms when a stray Pit Bull attacked him. In an attempt to get rid of the canine, he thrashed it with a stick after which the dog bit his private part.”

Later, villagers reached the spot and somehow managed to rescue the victim and later rushed him to the hospital, he said.

A doctor at the hospital said, “We have received a patient attacked by a Pit Bull. He has been admitted and is being treated. Currently, the patient is in stable condition.”

For now, no police complaint is registered in the case as the owner of the dog is unidentified. More details are awaited.

Earlier on April 7, in a similar kind of attack by stray dogs in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district a five-year-old girl lost her life.

In the last couple of years, cases of dog menace have witnessed a major surge across the country.