Young Girl Dies Mysteriously; Step-Mother Detained

Ganjam: A young girl was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances at Hirakhandi Village under Dharakot police station limits in Ganjam districts. The deceased has been identified as Jharana Das the daughter of Shivram Das.

According to available information, Shivram married Bilasi after his first wife died. He has two children a boy and a girl from his first wife. While the boy is a migrant worker her girl stays at home.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after Jharana’s step-mother informed the neigbours that Jharana suddenly collapsed. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead. Later the villagers informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained the deceased’s step-mother for interrogation. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, the villagers claimed that the step-mother might have poisoned her.