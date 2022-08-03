Young Girl Commits Suicide In Rented Room In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A young girl allegedly committed suicide at a rented house in the Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ranjita Biswal, a native of Gurudijhatia in the Cuttack district.

After witnessing the hanging dead body, neighbours informed the same to the local police

On being informed, local police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. However, the actual reason behind the girl’s such step is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered, the body of the deceased was sent for autopsy and further investigations are underway.