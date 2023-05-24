Young Entrepreneur Dies Of Sunstroke In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A young entrepreneur died due to heat stroke today in Sambalpur district

According to reports, 48-year-old Samir Biswal is a resident of Baham village under Jujumura Block in the district.

Sameer is a social thinker and a successful and well known farm entrepreneur.

He went to the field this morning and returned after finishing his daily work. He suddenly fainted at home. He was immediately taken to Burla VIMSAR where doctors declared him dead. The body has been preserved as it is said to have died due to sun stroke.

The funeral will be held tomorrow after the body was handed over to the family. It is pertinent to mention here that Sameer is associated with various institutions and has a reputation in the region. His untimely demise has brought grief in the locality.