The 5th EMRS National Cultural, Literary and Kala Utsav 2024- ‘Udbhav’ has been concluded today.

Nityananda Gond, Minister, S&ME, SSD, M&BCW, SSEPD Department attended the valedictory evening as the chief guest. Along with, Shri Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, Shri Anupam Sonalkar, Joint Commissioner, NESTS, and Shri Indramani Tripathy, Secretray, OMTES, Director, ST were present.

On this occasion, Hon’ble Minister said, these young Ekalavya will write the future of great Bharat. I am happy to see their preparation and performances. He called them to prepare from now to protect their own glory and the glory of their homeland. He also said that today on the 150th birth anniversary of Dharati Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji has launched many developmental projects for the development of tribals. This will help in the holistic development of the tribe. Along with this, he discussed the contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards the establishment of Ekalavya Model Residential Schools. Addressing the students, Minister Shri Gond advised them to continue all efforts to reach their goals and follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

The Principal Secretary gave a welcome address and thanked all the co-organizers. Expressed gratitude for the cooperation of National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) and appreciated the massive participation of the students. He also expressed happiness over the success of the program. Shri Anupam Sonalkar thanked the Odisha government for organizing this national event. He expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the state government and the Principal Secretary and Directors for this grand and successful organization. In addition, Director Shri Indramani Tripathy thanked all the distinguished guests, students, teachers and departmental officers present in the program.

More than 1,400 students from 22 states and Union Territories participated in the national celebration, which began on November 12. A total of 42 types of competitions and workshops were organized in the senior and junior categories. Odisha students have won the highest number of prizes in all the competitions organized and Odisha has been honoured as the best state among all. Students from other states also narrated their unique experiences. In addition, all the students who won the competition were honoured with trophies in the graduation ceremony.