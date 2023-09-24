Young Doctor Killed In Car Accident In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A tragic incident claimed the life of a young doctor after the car he was traveling met with a mishap at Bomikhal railway overbridge in Bhubaneswar on Sunday early morning.

The deceased doctor has been identified as Amit Bisoi, a resident of Ganjam district. He was working as a medicine specialist at a private hospital in the state capital.

According to reports, the accident took place in the wee hours of Sunday after the car fell into a deep pothole and dashed into the divider. He was rescued and admitted to a private hospital with critical injuries.

However, he succumbed to death this morning following which an autopsy was conducted today at Capital Hospital. Lakxmisagar police station has started an investigation into the accident.