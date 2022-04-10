Young Artist From Odisha’s Puri creates miniature model of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Puri: A budding artist from Odisha’s Puri, Saswat Ranjan Sahoo has crafted a miniature model of ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir’ by using 1,423 matchsticks for the occasion of Ram Navmi.

The mini model of Ayodhya Ram Mandir measures 20 inches in height, 35 inches in length, and 24 inches in width.

“Within the span of 14 days, I crafted the temple with matchsticks. I also wish to present this to our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji,” shares Saswat.