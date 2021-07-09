Young Artist From Odisha’s Phulbani Creates Miniature Replica Of Lord Jagannath’s Chariot

Phulbani: A miniature artist hailing from Kandhamal’s Phulbani town has significantly walked an extra mile to win the hearts of netizens through his art with the pieces of chalk.

Pratyush Kumar Choudhury, a youth of Nadikhandi Sahi of Phulbani Town, has carved chalks into a beautiful sculpture of Lord Jagannath’s chariot ahead of Rath Yatra in Odisha’s Puri. He claims that this sculpture is the smallest miniature chariot in the world.

Honing his skills by himself, the young artist says he never received any training and he’s been his own guide throughout. From his childhood, he has inculcated a hobby for delicate works of art.

Speaking to Pragativadi, Pratyush said, “I created a miniature of Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath with a piece of chalk. It has a height of 2 cm and width of 1.8 cm.”

“I use needles, and blades for carving. Whenever I get a little leisure time from my study schedule, I keep myself busy in making these delicate artworks,” he added.

With the distinction of sculpting a series of miniature art and sculptures, Pratyush has been practicing the art from his childhood. He is now translating his ideas and giving meaningful form to articles through miniature art, which struck him while toying with a piece of chalk.