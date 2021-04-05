You Won’t Throw Away The Jamun Seeds After Reading This

New Delhi: Jamun is an evergreen tropical tree in the flowering plant family, Myrtaceae, that is native to India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. Jamun seeds are known to be used in various alternative healing systems like Ayurveda, Unani and Chinese medicine, especially for digestive ailments.

So, before you throw away those jamun seeds after eating the fruits, read its health benefits.

Diabetes

Excellent for diabetics, Jamuns can regulate blood sugar levels. The seeds have compounds called jamboline and jambosine which work on reducing the rate at which sugar is released in our bloodstreams. They also help in increasing the production of insulin.

Stomach Health

You can manage many stomach-related problems with these seeds. The Jamun seeds are an amazing source of fibre content which is very effective in improving the functioning of our digestive system. They are also used in combating mouth sores, ulcers, and inflammation in the intestines.

Immunity

The antioxidants in Jamun seeds have flavonoids and phenolic compounds which have proven to be excellent in keeping harmful free radicals at bay. This helps in boosting immunity which is especially needed these days amid COVID-19.

Blood Pressure

All those suffering from hypertension can use the seed extract which has an antioxidant called ellagic acid. It is said to help in keeping a check on blood pressure fluctuations.