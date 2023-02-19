You Will Rarely See A Side As Strong As The Mumbai Indians This Year: Irfan Pathan

Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan reckoned that Mumbai Indians have assimilated a strong side and should win the IPL.

Speaking at a press conference organized by Star Sports to celebrate 15 years of the IPL, Irfan Pathan said, “If you look at the Mumbai Indians team for this year, with Jofra and Bumrah fit, Rohit Sharma’s form is back, Suryakumar Yadav, Green, Tim David, Brevis. With the team that they have, if they do not win the IPL, then the Mumbai Indian fans will be very disappointed. You will rarely find a team like this in years. I’m a Mumbai Indians fan, and I’ll be very disappointed if they don’t lift the trophy this year.”

Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag today gave his prediction on who he would like to see win the IPL this year. Speaking at a press conference organized by Star Sports to celebrate 15 years of the IPL, Sehwag said, “Predictions can keep changing as the game goes along, but if we look at it from a team’s perspective, I always want a new champion. So someone who has not won the IPL before should win it this time around. Punjab, Bangalore, Delhi, Lucknow, all these teams haven’t won the IPL, but I’m hoping that Delhi wins the trophy this year.”

Former Team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh gave us the team he is rooting for in this year’s IPL, he said, “I would always want Punjab to win. Punjab is my state and they haven’t won the title yet. They’ve been playing from the beginning, fifteen years have passed, I hope they win this time. It’s my request and I’ll definitely pray that Punjab wins.”

