“You Can Kill Me”: Jaynarayan Says No To Apology

Bhubaneswar: The controversy arising out of the alleged misbehavior of Leader of Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra with a woman police officer refused to die down with the former declining to tender any apology to the police for the incident.

Mishra said “Dhanupalli IIC hit me. Why should I apologize”, he asked.

“Odisha Police should apologize to me. But, the state government has forgiven the police,” he alleged.

Jayanarayan also demanded an inquiry against the IIC on the issue.

Criticizing the police, Mishra further said that the health minister was shot dead by a police man. But, no one apologized for this. Chief Minister, being the Home Minister, did not apologize, the LoP said.

The senior BJP leader also reacted to BJD leader and former IPS officer Arup Patnaik who threatened to beat up Mishra without taking his name. On Friday, Mishra reacted “I will go wherever Arup Babu says, he can kill me. If a cabinet minister of the state is murdered, then he can kill a common man like me as well.”

Bringing serious allegations against Arup Patnaik, Mishra said that Arup Babu was the commissioner during the Bangladeshi protests in Mumbai. Everyone knows what his role was then.