“You All Take Care Of My Papa”: Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Shares Emotional Post Ahead Of His Return To Home

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya has shared an emotional post ahead of his return to India on Saturday.

“An important thing to say. This important thing is about the health of our leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on February 11. I am doing my duty as a daughter. After making my father healthy, I am sending him among all of you. Now you all will take care of my father,” tweeted Rohini Acharya.

आप सबसे एक जरूरी बात कहनी है. यह जरूरी बात हम सबों के नेता आदरणीय लालू जी के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर है. चिकित्सकों ने कहा है कि पापा को इंफेक्शन से बचाना होगा. ज्यादा लोगों से मिलने को लेकर चिकित्सकों ने मना किया है. — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) February 11, 2023

Lalu underwent a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December last year and will return to India today.

Lalu, 74, was suffering from acute kidney complications for some time and the doctors advised him a kidney transplant. His daughter Rohini came forward to be his donor. After her insistence, the family chose Singapore for the surgery.

Rohini Acharya is married to Rao Samresh Singh, an engineer by profession and lives in Singapore. The couple has two sons and a daughter.