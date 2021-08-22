Yordenis Ugas Stuns Manny Pacquiao To Retain WBA Welterweight Title

Las Vegas: Yordenis Ugas outclassed Manny Pacquiao to retain his WBA welterweight title. Ugas (27-4), who was a late injury replacement for Errol Spence Jr., frustrated Pacquiao (67-8-2).

The 35-year-old Ugas threw roughly half as many punches as Pacquiao, but his blows were more precise and more effective. Pacquiao was the solid favorite before the bout, but the eight-division world champion struggled to get inside on Ugas’ effective jab while Ugas landed his right hand to increasing effect in the later rounds.

Two judges scored it 116-112 for Ugas, and a third had it 115-113.

Although the Filipino was aggressive throughout, advancing with flurries of punches from the opening round, few of his blows did inflicted damage on Ugas, who cleverly used his advantages in reach and height to frustrate Pacquiao.

Ugas meanwhile scored consistently with crisper punches that often rocked Pacquiao back on his heels.

Ugas’s jolting left jab caused problems for Pacquiao throughout, and he repeatdely did damage with a series of powerful rights.