Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as South Korean president

Seoul: Yoon Suk-yeol was sworn in as South Korean president Tuesday in a huge ceremony at Seoul’s National Assembly, taking office at a time of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North.

“I solemnly swear before the people that I will faithfully perform the duties of the president,” said Yoon, a hawkish conservative who has vowed to get tough with Pyongyang.

More than 40,000 people were in attendance, including delegations from the US, China and Japan, celebrating the start of the new leader’s single five-year term.

The inauguration comes as North Korea ratchets up its missile testing, raising fresh concerns over security on the peninsula. Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile from a submarine on Saturday, after testing an intercontinental ballistic missile last Wednesday.