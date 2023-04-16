Yogi announces 3-member judicial panel to probe killing of Atiq Ahmed

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered a high-level probe into the sensational killings of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf in Prayagraj, officials said.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh to maintain law and order, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a late-night meeting instructed the state police officers to be on high alert and ensure law and order are maintained across the state after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed Police officers to be on alert, ensure peace, law and order are maintained in the state and the public doesn’t face any trouble,” according to the Chief Minister office’s statement.

In this regard, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appealed to the public to avoid paying attention to rumours about the incident.

“CM has also appealed to people not to pay any attention to rumours. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours,” the official statement mentioned.

The meeting at Chief Minister’s residence was attended by UP Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad,

UP Police Director General of Police (DGP) RK Vishwakarma and other senior officials.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead at close range by three men posing as journalists during a media interaction while being escorted by police to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup on Saturday night. The brothers were handcuffed at the time of the killing and the disturbing footage of the incident was widely shared on social media and television networks.