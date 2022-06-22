Yoga Stretches Everyone Over 40 Should Do 

New Delhi: No matter how old you are, everyone can practice Yoga. As a matter of fact, as you age, Yoga is one of those things that you should definitely keep on practicing. It keeps the body well-toned and maintains a hormonal balance in the system.

Head-to-Knee Pose (Janushirasana)

Sit on the floor and extend your legs in front of you. Bring your left heel to your groin. Clasp your hands, raise your arms, and reach forward to grasp your right foot below the toes. Touch your forehead to your right knee, even if it requires raising your knee from the floor. Hold the pose for 30 seconds. Switch legs and repeat.

Half Tortoise (Ardha-Kurmasana)

Kneel on the floor with your knees hip-width apart. Sit on your heels and straighten your back. Take a deep breath, bring your palms together, and raise them overhead. Exhale and bend forward. Let your forehead touch the floor first, and then your pinkies. Stretch forward a few inches. Hold this pose for 30 seconds. Return to the starting position, rest for 20 seconds, and then repeat the routine two more times. This will increase the flexibility of your lats, scapula, deltoids, triceps, and hip joints.

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

Lie facedown with a rolled-up towel under your hips for padding. Exhale and bring your heels as close to your butt as you can. Reach back and grasp your ankles. Inhale and slowly raise your torso and thighs off the floor, keeping your knees hip-width apart. Relax your shoulders, look upward, and try to straighten your legs. Hold for 30 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds.

Spine-Twisting Pose (Ardha-Matsyendrasana)

Sit on the floor and extend your legs in front of you. Slide your left foot under your right hamstring as you lift your right leg across your left. Place your right foot on the floor beside your left knee. With your left leg flat on the floor, twist your body to the right. Post your left triceps on your right knee and place your right hand on the floor behind you. Look over your right shoulder. Hold for 30 seconds, and then do the same exercise to the opposite side.

Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

Kneel with your knees hip-width apart. Rest your hands on your hips. Push your hips forward to gently stretch your back muscles. Take a deep breath, arch your back, and reach down to grab your heels. Your hips should be above your knees. Let your neck relax. Hold this pose for 30 seconds, breathing slowly and deeply, to strengthen your lower back. This pose increases spinal flexibility, but it is the most difficult pose shown here and should be attempted only after a few months of practice.