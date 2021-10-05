Yoga Postures For Glowing Skin

New Delhi: Every woman dreams of having a healthy glow and supple skin. So if you are looking for tips for glowing skin then this article is for you. Here are some yoga asanas that you must try:

Paschimottanasana

This yoga pose involves intense stretching. This pose not only is beneficial in keeping stress and anxiety at bay, but it also helps in purifying the blood, improving skin complexion, and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. It also helps improve your digestion, which otherwise can birth many skin conditions like pimples and acne.

How to Do

Sit down and stretch out your legs in front of you.

Place both your palms on the respective thighs.

Inhaling bend forward and try to hold your toes.

Exhale and remain in the pose for 10 seconds.

Come back to the seating position.

You can repeat this 3 to 4 times.

Dhanurasana

This morning yoga poses for glowing skin works effectively by putting intense pressure on the abdominal region, which in turn helps in detoxifying the body. This pose is also a great stress buster and effective in losing extra weight, thus helping in getting you that healthy glow.

How to Do

Lie down with your face touching the floor and your back facing the ceiling.

Keep your arms by your side and have your palms facing the ceiling.

Lift your legs off the ground and grab your ankles with your hands.

Fall back to the lying position.

Repeat the pose 3 to 4 times.

Matsyasana

This is one of the best yoga poses to attain a healthy glow because it improves blood circulation of the head. Fish pose is one of the back bending poses that can be easily performed even by a beginner. This yoga pose helps in fighting indigestion and bloating.

How to Do

Sit in a padmasana yoga pose.

Slowly bend backward and place your head on the ground.

As you touch the ground with the top of your head lift your chest upwards.

Hold the pose for a few seconds.

Bhujangasana

This is not only a great pose for strengthening spine and back muscles, but it is also great for your skin. This pose allows your chest to open up more by allowing more amount of oxygen intake, which in turn lends a natural radiance to the skin.

How to Do

Lie down on your tummy with your palms placed near your head.

As you are exhaling, lift your head and chest up by stretching your arms.

While inhaling, come back to the same position.

Do it 8 to 10 times.

Uttanasana

One of the essential yoga tips for glowing skin to remember is Uttasana because it enhances your complexion by improving the blood flow to your face. It may seem a bit difficult for beginners; therefore, one must take it slow.

How to Do