Yoga Poses To Relieve Herniated Disc Pain

New Delhi: A herniated disc can be a very painful condition. It occurs when the discs placed between your vertebrae tear, and the interior of the disc protrudes. This pressurizes the adjacent nerves. In simpler terms, when the intervertebral discs become compressed and begin to bulge outward (herniation) or in certain cases rupture, it causes severe lower back pain.

When you are afflicted with this painful condition, both the legs and back are affected. The pain gets aggravated by movements and intensity can vary from one person to another. As it is, a herniated disc may occur in any part of your spine, but the lumbar spine gets affected in most instances.

There are quite a few yoga poses for herniated disc patients that can bring relief from this medical condition.

Camel Pose:

To get into the camel pose, kneel on the floor and then keep both hands on your hips.

The top part of your feet should be on the mat. Now, lengthen your spine.

Slowly bend backward while placing both hands on your heels.

Stretch out your neck and bend the head backward.

Next, slide both hands to the soles.

Stay in this posture for a few seconds.

Locust Pose:

This pose helps stimulate blood circulation and enhances flexibility.

At first, lie on the floor on your belly. Use soft padding if required.

Your arms should be stretched along the body. Rest your forehead and face on the floor.

As you breathe in, lift your chest, head, legs, and arms off the ground.

Ensure your legs are straight and your arms remain flat on the sides.

Next, spread your toes and fingers. Focus on inhaling.

Stay in this pose for a few seconds.

Cobra Pose:

This backbend exercise strengthens your shoulders, arms and stretches muscles in the front section of the torso.