Yoga Poses To Help Relax Your Mind At Home

New Delhi: yoga is a tradition that has been practiced for several years. Some enjoy yoga for its fitness benefits, while others do it for the peace of mind it brings. Not only does yoga involve positions that can increase flexibility and release tension, it also has mental and spiritual benefits. Practice the sequence of Yoga poses for stress relief to experience it for real:

Wide-Legged Forward Bend Pose (Prasarita Padottanasana)

How To:

Stand up tall and walk your feet out wide. Turn your toes out slightly. Hinge at your hips and fold forward. Bring your hands to the mat directly under your shoulders. Soften your knees in order to release your head and neck. Slowly roll up to a standing position.

Lizard Pose (Utthan Pristhasana)

How To:

Start from a downward-facing dog. Step your right foot forward to a deep lunge and drop your left knee to the floor. Your feet should be far enough apart that your right foot is flat. Find a comfortable arm position, either long arms or forearms on a block. Hold for 20 deep breaths. Step back slowly to the downward-facing dog. Switch legs.

Sphinx Pose (Salamba Bhujangasana)

How To:

Lie flat on your stomach. Place your elbows under your shoulders, then begin to lift your chest. Draw your shoulders down your back and press your forearms down. Look forward and allow your chin to drop slightly.

Supported Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana Sarvangasana)

How To:

Lie flat on your back. Plant your feet flat, hip-width apart. Press down into your feet to lift your hips. Turn a yoga block to its tallest point and slide it under your hips. Your body should feel comfortable and supported. Let your arms rest on the ground along your sides with your palms face up. Optional: Lift your arms overhead and allow them to rest next to your ears.

Forward Fold Pose (Uttanasana)

How To: