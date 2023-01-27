Yoga Poses To Ease Your Aching Neck
New Delhi: Neck pain is one of the most common problems faced by everyone, especially in the work-from-home setup. Luckily, yoga for neck pain can help. We have compiled some yoga poses that can help prevent and alleviate neck pain.
Child’s pose
- Sit on your shin bones, keeping your knees together, your big toes touching and heels splayed out to the side.
- Fold forward at your hips and walk down in front of you, then sink your hips back down towards your feet.
- Gently place your forehead on the floor, keeping your arms extended. Stay in the position as long as you can and continue to deep breathe.
Cat cow
- To perform the pose, come on all fours.
- Inhale, look up, dropping your abdomen down toward the ground as you extend your spine.
- Exhale and arch your spine towards the ceiling and tuck your chin into your chest.
- Keep doing the movement for 1 minute at least.
Corpse pose
- Lie down on your back with your feet spread and palms facing up.
- Notice your breathing.
- See how gradually your body is getting relaxed.
- Stay in the pose for as long as you want.
