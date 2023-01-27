Yoga Poses To Ease Your Aching Neck

New Delhi: Neck pain is one of the most common problems faced by everyone, especially in the work-from-home setup. Luckily, yoga for neck pain can help. We have compiled some yoga poses that can help prevent and alleviate neck pain.

Child’s pose

Sit on your shin bones, keeping your knees together, your big toes touching and heels splayed out to the side. Fold forward at your hips and walk down in front of you, then sink your hips back down towards your feet. Gently place your forehead on the floor, keeping your arms extended. Stay in the position as long as you can and continue to deep breathe.

Cat cow

To perform the pose, come on all fours. Inhale, look up, dropping your abdomen down toward the ground as you extend your spine. Exhale and arch your spine towards the ceiling and tuck your chin into your chest. Keep doing the movement for 1 minute at least.

Corpse pose