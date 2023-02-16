Yoga Poses To Boost Fertility Naturally

New Delhi: Stress especially could affect your chances of conceiving while taking fertility treatment. Yoga, an ancient practice, can help you relax your mind and body and conceive naturally.

Surya Namaskar

How to Do It:

Start by standing straight. Stretch your back by leaning backwards. Bend forward without arching your back and touch your toes. Move one leg as far back as you can while your other leg is at a 90-degree angle between your palms. Then, move the second leg parallel to the first leg and get into a plank position. Drop your hips and chest on the ground. Push your weight using your palms and curl your back into the cobra pose. Shift to the downward dog pose by raising your hips and lowering your head as you keep your elbows, your back, and your knees straight. Bring one leg back in between your palms. Bring the second leg back between the palms. Come up keeping your back straight, with your arms raised. Then, slowly lower your arms and come back to the standing position. Repeat the asana 12 more times.

Hastapadasana

How to Do It:

Stand straight while stretching your arms over your head. Slowly bend forward and try to touch your toes with your hands. Do not bend your knees while doing it. If you can’t touch your feet, try to bend forward, as much as you can. Hold the pose for a minute and get back up slowly. Try to do around 10-12 reps. With practice, you should be able to touch your feet.

Dandasana

How to Do It:

Sit down with your legs stretched in front of you. Keep your toes pointing towards the ceiling. Place your palms next to your hips on the ground and straighten your spine. Lower your shoulders, keep your neck straight, chin levelled and focus on a point at a distance. Remain in this position for at least a minute and repeat this asana 3 to 5 times.

Paschimottanasana

How to Do It:

Sit with your legs stretched and toes pointing towards you. Inhale and stretch your arms over your head. Bend slowly keeping your spine straight to touch the sides of your feet while exhaling. Hold the position for 2 minutes. Inhale and come back to the sitting position again with your arms stretched out and then exhale.

Janu Shirasana

How to Do It: