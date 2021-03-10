Yoga Poses That Can Improve the Health of Your Thyroid

Bhubaneswar: Thyroid disorder has become very common over the last decade. It is an endocrine disorder that either manifests as hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism which is excess or under-production of the thyroid hormone. These hormones adversely affect metabolism in our bodies when not produced in precise quantities. Some symptoms include fatigue, weight gain or loss, change in heart rate, and swelling of the neck. A stressful lifestyle is a foundation for all diseases, and there is a known connection between thyroid aggravation and stress. Yoga is known to improve thyroid function by reducing stress. The twisting, compression, and stretching that is required for yoga asanas aids in massaging the butterfly-shaped thyroid gland to regulate the release of hormones.

Here is a list of yoga asanas that will help in dealing with thyroid problems.

1.Sarvangasana

This asana involves being upside down with support from the shoulder. The inversion performed in this asana helps direct blood flow to the throat. This is beneficial yoga for hypothyroid problems.

Begin by lying flat on your back.

Place a folded towel below your shoulders for support and bring your shoulders to the precipice of the towel when your head is resting on the mat.

Place both arms on either side of your shoulder with the palms facing down.

Press your arms and back firmly into the floor. Lift your legs while breathing in. Take it to a right angle from the ground.

Now lift your legs upward while pushing on the shoulders and breathing out.

Press your hands into your lower back to extend support to the hips.

Make sure to have a strong core by pulling the stomach inside.

Keep the legs and body in a straight line with chin tucked into your chest.

Breathe in and out deeply for three counts before lowering your legs back down.

Keep your core tight throughout.

Note: Sarvangasana can harm the neck if it is not performed correctly. People afflicted by Graves’ disease should avoid it. Those suffering from hyperthyroidism may also want to steer clear of this asana as it can increase thyroid function.

2. Halasana

Halasana is known as the plough pose. It helps to activate the butterfly gland while strengthening the back muscles, toning abdominal glands, and relaxing the nervous system.

How to Do

Lie down on a mat while keeping your head, legs, palms, and elbows firmly to the floor.

Raise your legs till they are perpendicular to the floor.

Push your legs toward the floor behind your head until they touch the floor.

Hold this asana for a minute while breathing deeply.

You can add support to your waist by pressing your hands against them while lifting your body with your elbows.

Note: Those affected by the autoimmune disease called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis should not perform Halasana.

3. Matsyasana

Matsyasana or the fish pose helps to arch the back such that it supports increased blood circulation to the thyroid glands. It helps to regulate hypothyroidism by stretching the throat and neck. It also improves spinal health.

How to Do

Sit in a cross-legged position on the floor, meaning padmasana.

Arch your upper body backward while you hold padmasana.

Support your body’s weight using your elbows. Keep your hands flat against the ground.

Hold this asana for as long as you can while breathing evenly.

Note: Matsyasana should be performed immediately after Sarvangasana for maximum benefit. Avoid Matsyasana if you have high blood pressure, spondylitis, or suffer from a migraine.

4. Dhanurasana

The bow pose known as Dhanurasana helps by massaging the thyroid gland. It is helpful to treat hypothyroidism by stimulating hormone production. This asana also helps in relieving menstrual pain, strengthening the back, and reducing stress.

How to Do

Lie down flat on your stomach.

Lift your legs and bend them moving toward your buttocks.

Stretch your hands backward till you get hold of your feet.

Lift your upper body while using your legs to support you.

You should resemble a strung bow at this point.

Stay in this pose for 5 minutes.

Note: This asana is not advised for people with a hernia. Pregnant women are also advised not to practice Dhanurasana.

5. Ujjayi Pranayama

Pranayama is an effective way to stimulate the reflex pathways of the throat. This then regulates hormone production in the thyroid glands. It helps with hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. Ujjayi pranayama opens up access to your pranic systems which are the underlying structure to metabolic activity.

How to Do

Pick a comfortable meditative pose such as Padmasana.

Using both nostrils, take a deep breath.

Exhale while making a sound that resembles “HHAAA” from your throat.

Repeat this around ten times in one sitting.

Start by practicing these three times each day and go on to 10.

Note: Pranayama can be practiced by all regardless of any other condition that they have.

6. Navasana

The Navasana or the boat pose helps to stimulate the thyroid region and is beneficial for people who suffer from hypothyroidism. It is a great way to strengthen one’s core and improve spinal strength too.

How to Do

Sit with your legs out before you on the floor.

Place your hands on a mat with palms down on either side of your legs.

Lean back while tightening your core. Let your chin be tucked in and your back straight.

Lift your feet off the floor by bending your knees.

If you can, now extend your legs to point both feet to make a ‘V’ shape.

Raise your arms in line with your shoulders.

Face both palms to each other with fingers extended.

Breathe in and out deeply for five counts.

Bring both legs and arms down slowly. Let the legs hug and let go of the head before you release the pose.

Note: Pregnant ladies should not perform the Navasana. Avoid the asana if you have abdominal pain.