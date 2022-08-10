Yoga Poses For Regular Menstrual Cycle

New Delhi: Yoga is one of the most effective ways to deal with menstrual pain, and not just because it’s a natural form of exercise that improves your flow and flexibility.

Bow pose (Dhanurasana)

The bow pose is a back-bend pose that stretches out and strengthens your back, stimulates your reproductive organs, and eases menstrual pain.

How to do it:

Lie down on a yoga mat flat on your stomach. Take in a deep breath and slowly bend your legs backwards. Raise your arms backwards to hold your ankles such that the weight of your body falls on your torso. Hold this pose for about 20 seconds before returning to the starting position. Repeat this pose 4–5 times.

Camel pose (Ustrasana)

The camel pose can get a little uncomfortable to perform during your periods, but the results are truly worth the effort. It involves stretching your abdomen, which will straighten out your uterine muscles and keep them from contracting. These muscle contractions are the reason behind menstrual cramps and can be greatly controlled through this simple exercise.

Kneel on the floor, keeping your shoulders and knees in perfect alignment. Bend your body backwards to hold your heels. Push your hips forward and tilt your head back. Hold this position for about 25 seconds before returning to the starting position. Repeat this exercise a couple of times.

Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

The cobra pose is good for relieving headaches that occur before or during menstrual periods. It does so by stimulating blood circulation. This backbend pose also helps strengthen and loosen the stiff muscles in your back and hips.

How to do it:

Lie down on the yoga mat flat on your stomach. Join your legs together and place your palms on the ground next to your face. Inhale and lift your upper body with the support of your arms. Stretch out your neck as much as possible. Hold this pose for a few minutes, and then return to the starting position. Repeat this pose at least 5 times.

Garland pose (Malasana)

The garland pose helps alleviate back pain and cramping by widening the pelvic opening. This helps to reduce any congestion. This pose is also beneficial for balancing emotions that may cause irritability, mood swings, depression, anxiety, or anger.

How to do it:

Squat down deep, keeping your feet hip-width apart. Spread your knees wider than your torso. Join your palms in a namaste position. Place your elbows on the inner thighs and stretch them. Hold this position for a few minutes before returning to the starting point.

Butterfly pose (Baddha Konasana)

The butterfly pose is a bound angle pose that employs the force of gravity to stimulate the downward flow of energy and blood to the groin. This helps relieve menstrual cramps and the associated fatigue.

This pose also relaxes and recharges your mind by calming your nervous system and providing a much-needed energy boost. Moreover, it stretches out your hips to ease menstrual discomfort.

How to do it: