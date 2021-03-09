Yoga Poses For Migraines & Headache

New Delhi: Yoga is a side-effect-free method to fight migraines and headaches. The throbbing pain on one side of the head is often accompanied by nausea, sensitivity to light, and dizziness, and can result in feelings of anxiety too. Practicing these simple yoga postures for a few minutes every day will help prepare you better for the next migraine attack:

1.Palming

Often, a surge of thoughts and feelings that stress out your system can trigger a migraine attack. Palming will help you slow down your thoughts, become conscious of your breath, and pay more attention to your body.

Sit in a comfortable position, and take a deep breath.

As you exhale, bring your palms to your eyes, and cupping your eyes with the palm of your hand, so that you blackout all light.

As you inhale again, remove the palms from your eyes. Repeat this as many times as comfortable.

2. Hasta padasana or standing forward bend

This asana stretches and activates your back muscles, improves blood supply across the nervous system impacting the stress and hormone levels in your body.

Stand straight with feet together. Breathe in and extend your arms over the head. Bend forward down towards the feet as you breathe out. Maintain this pose for 30 seconds and continue to breathe deeply.

Keeping your legs and spine erect; rest your hands on the floor beside your feet.

Lift your hips and tailbone higher; breathe deeply and move your head towards your feet.

Now stretch your arms forward and up and come back to the standing position. Breathe out and bring the arms to the sides and relax.

3. Supta baddha konasana or reclined cobbler’s pose

This pose helps improve hip mobility and is a restorative pose that will calm you down.

Keep your spine erect and gently bring your feet towards the pelvis.

Touch the soles of your feet to form a diamond shape. Now bring your feet as close to the groin as possible. Breathe in and gently lie down in this pose. Count to 10 and take deep breaths as you do.

To come out of the pose, stretch your legs out and relax.

4. Setubandhasana or bridge pose

A major trigger for migraines can be holding tension in the shoulders and neck. To remedy this, the bridge pose can release tension in the upper body and increases blood supply to the brain as the heart is lifted above the head.

Lie on your back and maintain a hip-distance between your feet and bring your knees up.

Keep your palms face down beside your body and slowly lift your back and seat such that your chest touches your chin, supporting your weight with your shoulders, arms, and feet.

Keep your thighs parallel to each other to maintain the pose. Keep breathing. Hold the posture for a minute and exhale.

5. Balasana or child’s pose

This pose can relax the upper body and open up the back, shoulders, and spine, all of which can help relieve the throbbing feeling in your head. Since the forehead is resting on the ground, pressure points are activated too, which can help lessen the severity of the headache.