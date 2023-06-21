Yoga Portable, Truly Universal, Free From Copyrights And Patents: PM Modi At UN

United Nations: Yoga does not belong to any one country, religion or ethnicity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, as he led an unprecedented yoga session at the United Nations Headquarters, marking the ninth annual International Day of Yoga.

“Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal,” PM Modi said in his address at the event, wearing a white yoga t-shirt and trousers.

The session saw the participation of top UN officials, diplomats, and prominent individuals from around the world, including attendees from more than 180 countries representing various walks of life such as diplomats, artists, academicians, and entrepreneurs.

The yoga session took place from 8 to 9 am at the expansive North Lawn in the UN Headquarters, where a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift from India to the UN, was installed last December during the country’s Presidency of the UN Security Council.

Prime Minister Modi paid his respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and acknowledged the memorial to the freedom movement icon, noting India’s significant contribution as the largest troop and police contributing country to UN peacekeepers.

“I am delighted to see you all, and thank you all for coming. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today. Yoga means to unite, so you are coming together is an expression of another form of yoga,” PM Modi said.

Hundreds of yellow yoga mats were placed on the ground where yoga enthusiasts and practitioners joined the event. LED screens playing videos of Indian culture and heritage were set up on the lawn.

President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi, Hollywood actor Richard Gere, Mayor of New York City Eric Adams and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Amina J Mohammed were among prominent individuals who attended the event.

“The feeling here is so open and embracing, I hope this feeling intoxicates the entire building. It’s a really nice feeling here today,” Gere said ahead of the event.

This year’s International Day of Yoga held particular significance, as it was seen as the realization of a vision presented by the Prime Minister nine years ago from the United Nations General Assembly podium. He proposed marking International Yoga Day as an annual celebration, a vision that has now become a UN-mandated occasion.