Yoga For Menopause: Try These Poses To Ease Your Symptoms

New Delhi: Menopause is when a woman’s menstrual period permanently stops. Symptoms include irregular menstruation, changes in sexual desire, hot flashes, vaginal dryness and urinary problems, changes in appearance, mood changes, sleep disturbances, palpitations and backaches. Some basic yoga practices can help one go through these symptoms with ease and comfort. Try these yoga asanas.

1. Reclining Bound Angle

Reclining bound angle stretches the pelvic muscles, cools the body, reduces hot flashes, promotes relaxation, calms the adrenal glands and regulate hormones.

Lie flat on the floor with your feet on the floor and your knees bent. Open your knees away from each other and allow them to fan out to either side. Allow your feet to roll to their outer edges and press the bottoms of your feet together. Place yoga blocks or rolled blankets under your knees if you need support or feel any strain on your hip or knee joints.

2. Sphinx Pose

Sphinx pose is an easy heart opener that promotes energy, vitality, and feelings of joy.

Lie on your stomach with your legs long and your arms by your sides. Bring your elbows under your shoulders and allow your palms to rest flat on the floor. Press your pelvis down into the floor to release tension in your low back and glutes. Press your chest forward as you lift it up. Keep your neck and spine aligned as you look straight ahead.

3. Legs Up the Wall

Legs up the wall pose is one of our favourite supported inversions. It’s a cooling pose that works with gravity to get the blood flowing out of your feet and legs and into your heart and head. This is ideal for anyone with swollen legs and feet, varicose veins, or a job that has her on her feet all day. It’s also rejuvenating and promotes relaxation. So the next time you wake up at 4 a.m. with anxiety or hot flashes, try legs up the wall to help ease you back into restfulness.

Lie on the floor in the fetal position with your sitz bones against a wall. Gently roll over onto your back while lifting your legs into the air. Rest your legs against the wall for support and enjoy the feeling of relief.

4. Seated Wide Angle

Seated wide angle helps reduce heavy bleeding by lifting and toning the uterus. It also increases circulation and stretches hamstrings, which are often the culprit of low-back pain.

Prop your hips on a block or folded towel or blanket. Stretch your legs out in front of you. Move your right leg out to the right and your left leg out to the left. Sit up straight and keep your spine in alignment. Gently fold over from the waist until you can rest your hands on the floor. You can use an upright yoga block under your arms or hands if you’re not yet flexible enough to touch the floor or if you want extra support.

5. Downward Facing Dog

The downward-facing dog is definitely the most active pose on this list for perimenopause, so be gentle when you try it. This one eases brain fog, improves memory, increases bone density, increases oxygen to the brain, and enhances alertness.