Yoga Asanas To Treat Vertigo  

New Delhi: Vertigo is a disorder associated with a disturbance in the sense of balance and equilibrium in the brain, and this causes dizziness. Yoga asanas which stimulate the nervous system and purify the blood that goes to the brain are optimal as therapy.

Balasana

Come onto your fours. Now, bring the feet together as you widen your knees. Rest the abdomen on the thighs and your buttocks on the feet. Place your forehead on the ground. Bring your arms around you, alongside your legs. You can hold your feet with your palms. Hold the pose for a few minutes, and release.

Paschimottanasana

Assume the Dandasana. Then, stretch the arms above the head, and gently bend forward. Depending on how flexible you are, you can either touch your toes or catch your feet. Lower your head as much as you possibly can. Hold the pose for a few seconds, and then release. Make sure that you are not straining your low back or rounding your upper back.

Viparita Karani

Sit across a wall and raise your legs up using the support of the wall. Lie down gently and stretch out your arms to the sides, folding them at the elbows so as to resemble a cactus. Place your palms facing upwards. Once you are comfortable, close your eyes and take long, deep breaths. Release after a few minutes.

Supta Baddha Konasana

Lie on your back. Bend your knees, and bring your feet together, thereby opening up your legs on the side. Raise your arms above your head. Relax. Release when you are satisfied.

Halasana

Lie on your back. Support your waist with your hands, and lift your feet and back off the ground, coming into the Salamba Sarvangasana. Now, gently lower your legs such that your feet come onto the ground, and your toes are in line with your head. Stretch out your arms in the direction of the legs. Hold the pose until you are comfortable. To come out, gently lift your legs up and release.