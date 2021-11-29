Yoga Asanas To Treat Kyphosis

New Delhi: Kyphosis is an excessive curve of the upper back that makes it look rounded or hunched. While a small curve in the upper back is natural, an extreme curve can be uncomfortable, painful, or make it difficult to breath. Here are some asanas that will help you to relieve Kyphosis.

Tadasana

Stand straight on the ground, and take a small gap between your feet. With deeply breathing (inhale), raise your both arms. Keep your arms upward by interlocking your fingers. Now come on the toes by raising your heels simultaneously.

Shavasana

Lie flat on your back, Legs should be separated. Keep your arms at your side and your palms facing up. Just relax. Close your eyes and breathe deeply and slowly through the nostrils. Start concentrating from your head to your feet. Don’t move ahead without relaxing a particular part of the body. On each inhaling and exhaling (breathing) think that your body is totally relaxed. Let your tension, stress, depression, and worry run away with each exhaling. You can practice this asana for about 3–5 minutes.

Bhujangasana

Lie down on your stomach Raise your trunk and head supported by the palms Bend your arms at the elbows Arch your neck and look upward gently Make sure that your stomach is pressed on the floor Put pressure on your toes by pressing them onto the floor. (Extend them out to fully experience the cobra) Hold the asana for 5 seconds

Marjaryasanas

Sit in Vajrasana, stand on your knees. Lean in the forward direction. Place the hands flat on the floor with palms down and fingers facing towards the forward direction. Keep the hands in a line with the knees. Keep the arms and thighs perpendicular to the floor.

Adho Mukha Savasana