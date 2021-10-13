Yoga Asanas To Strengthen Your Spine

New Delhi: A straight spine and a good posture is key to being healthy. If your spine is not strong enough, it can cause stiffness, minor aches, and pains which can become problematic in the future, cramps, etc.The following asana sequence will help you maintain the health of your spine by creating a healthy and balanced movement pattern.

Cat pose

Come down on all fours; your hands should be right under your shoulders and your knees right below the hips Breathe out, as you curve and stretch your spine upwards, just like a cat Hold for 20-25 seconds Exhale and return to the starting position Repeat five times

Cow Pose

Come on all fours Breathe in. Curve your back, so that it forms a trough Hold this position for 20-25 seconds Come back to the starting position Repeat five times

Double-angle pose

Stand on the mat with your feet apart Interlock your fingers behind your back Bend forward from your waist, lifting your arms straight behind you Make sure your back is not rounded. Stay in this position for 30 seconds Breathe out and come back to the starting position Do five repetitions

Fish pose

If you have asthma, check with your doctor before performing this pose

Lie down on your back Tuck your arms under your back; try to touch the elbows Breathe in, lift your head and chest to look down at your toes Now tilt your head back and place the crown on the mat. Do not drop your chest and do not make any jerky movements Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds (If you need to come out of the pose at any point, lift your head to look at your toes again. Then gently lay it down on the mat) Breathe out and come back to the starting position

Bridge pose

This is an advanced pose. Please see your expertise and comfort before doing it

Lie down on your back Bend your knees. Now place your feet on the mat, close to your buttocks Place your hands close to your feet, with palms facing down. You can also hold your heels lightly Breathe in and lift your buttocks and torso off the floor. Do not lift your head or strain the neck in any way Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds Breathe out and come back to the starting position Do five repetitions

Cobra pose

Lie down on your stomach on a yoga mat Place your palms on the floor, right next to your shoulders Now using your arms for support, lift your chest. Your hips should still be on the floor Breathe in, look up and feel the stretch on your upper back Hold this position for 15-30 seconds Come back to the starting position Do three to five repetitions

Half-Locust

It is excellent for toning the back muscles. It’s ideal for beginners and those with weak or stiff backs, as it’s milder than Full Locust. The locust poses, which lift the low back against gravity, complement the cobra poses, which lift the upper back.

Lie down on your stomach, and place your chin on the mat Interlock your fingers behind your back. Keep your arms straight Breathe in and slowly raise the right leg. Check your hip position to make sure you haven’t twisted it Hold the position for a few seconds Breathe out and lower the right leg Repeat with the left leg Do five repetitions on each leg

Bow pose

Lie down on your stomach Bend your knees. Now firmly hold your ankles with your hands Breathe in and lift your chest and thighs off the floor Stay in this position for 15-20 seconds Breathe out and come back to the starting position Do five repetitions

Child’s pose