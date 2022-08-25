Yoga Asanas To Strengthen The Nervous System

New Delhi: Keeping the nervous system strong plays an important role in determining the overall health of our body. Nerves act like wires in our bodies. They circulate the information to the brain about what is happening in the body. Read along to know about the yoga postures that will help you to enhance and strengthen your nervous system if practised regularly.

Child’s Pose (Balasana):

This pose has many benefits. It helps ease digestive processes, reenergizes the body and stimulates the nervous system.

Get into a kneeling position. Tuck your chest under your thighs and keep your arms beside your body. Begin bending forward and keep going until your forehead touches the ground. Hold this pose for around 10-15 seconds.

Plough Pose (Halasana):

This pose does look excruciatingly difficult. However, it helps clear sinusitis and stimulates the nervous system. Lie down on your back. Begin by raising your legs over your stomach. Continue extending your legs so that they fold over your head. Hold the position for 10 seconds. If you aren’t flexible enough, you can bend your knees to achieve the position.

Seated Spinal Twist Pose (Ardha Matsyendrāsana):

This is one of the best yoga asanas for the nervous system that helps clear the body of toxins, strengthens the immune system and helps stimulate the nervous system.

Sit down on the floor. Cross your right leg on your left thigh. Your right foot should touch the floor. Bend the left leg so that it touches your posterior. Take your right hand and put it on the floor. Your left elbow should rest on your right knee. Hold the pose for 10 seconds. Repeat on the other side.

Anuloma-Viloma (Alternate Nostril Breathing):

This is another effective pranayama to help clear blocked nose and congestion in the chest. This pose is quite good for the nervous system.

Sit down with your legs crossed over. Use your right hand to close your left nostril and breathe in through the right nostril. Take a deep breath and hold it. Remove your hand from the left nostril, and use it to close your right nostril. Exhale through the left nostril. Repeat the process.

Down Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana):

This asana has many benefits. It stimulates WBC production and helps purge the body of toxins. Adho Mukha Svanasana also helps stimulate the nervous system.