Yoga Asanas To Regain Your Flexibility After 50

New Delhi: We tend to lose flexibility as we get older. The aging process and minimal body movement can lead to a loss of flexibility. But don’t’ worry a little exercise can help you regain your flexibility and stability. Here are some yoga asanas that will help you to regain flexibility.

Downward Dog

The deeper you want to stretch, the more you need to push through your upper body muscles and the more you work on isometric strength.

Reverse Table Top

It helps to open up and stretch the tight muscles at the front of the body while strengthening the back and core muscles.

Standing Side Bend

This posture causes the back to curve forward and the neck to be out of alignment while tightening the chest area.

Yogi Squat Pose

If your daily activities include sitting for long hours, practising the Yogi Squat Pose can help to increase mobility and flexibility.

Pyramid Pose

The Pyramid Pose helps to promote a deep stretch for both your hamstrings and lower back. It is also a simple way to practice your balance.