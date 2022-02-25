Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Kids Fit And Flexible

New Delhi: Yoga asanas help to improve your child’s physical and mental health. Yoga programs for kids are mainly intended to make them learn to accept their bodies, be more disciplined in their actions and be calmer to focus and concentrate in a better way. Here is a guide to a few handpicked simple yoga poses for kids to begin with. Let’s have a look!

Corpse Pose (Savasana)

You can start with this easy yoga pose for prepping up your youngling. It can help them calm their mind and relax their body. Your kid will surely love these simple yoga steps for kids to start with.

How To Do:

First, lie on the back with your legs completely straight with the arms at the sides. The arms need to be placed at a minimum distance of six inches away from the body. Close your eyes and relax. Keep your palms faced upwards. Breathe normally while you rest the body’s weight on the ground. Slowly and gently breathe out while de-stressing your body.

Easy Sitting Pose (Sukhasana)

If you are considering yoga exercises for kids, then this is another asana to keep in mind. It is an easy sitting pose that involves sitting up straight with the legs crossed.

How To Do:

Sit on the ground with your back straight. Keep your head, neck and spine aligned. Now, cross the legs and bring the knees toward the ground. You can keep your hand in two ways. Either opt for keeping the hands on the knees facing up or keep them together at the heart center.

Tree Pose (Vriksasana)

Tree pose is one of the best yoga poses for kids to teach young minds about the grace of nature. This yoga pose is also amongst the most popular for little ones to practice.

How To Do:

Stand straight, and keep your hands at the sides. Now, shift your weight into one foot and lift the other foot with the knee out. Place the lifted foot on the ankle, shin, or thigh. Make sure to feel comfortable in this position. It’s time to put the arms up and press them together above your head. Don’t forget to gaze at a point about five feet away.

Cat Pose (Marjaryasana)

This is a must-have in the list when we are talking about yoga for children. It is also a hot favourite among the kids as the final shape looks just like a cat. Isn’t it cool?

How To Do:

Bend in a tabletop position using your hands and knees. Keep your knees directly below the hips with your toes curled. Don’t forget to keep the wrists, elbows, and shoulders straight. Place your head in a neutral position while looking at the floor. With an exhalation, arch the spine up and release the head towards the floor. Don’t force your chin towards your chest. Release the pose in the initial tabletop position while inhaling slowly.

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

The cobra pose is quite a fun pose because it includes laying on the belly. This is known as a good morning yoga pose to follow daily.

How To Do: