Yoga Asanas To Keep You Fit And Healthy During Work From Home

New Delhi: In the COVID-19 pandemic, working from home has become the new norm nowadays. Although working from the comfort of your home has its benefits, it also has some disadvantages. The human body is a machine and hence, it needs to move. Due to lack of movements, some people are experiencing aches, pains, and even tightness in joints. Therefore, lesser physical activity and high mental stress can take a toll on our fitness. Here are five Yoga Asanas that will help you stay healthy:

Ustrasana

Ustrasana or camel pose is a traditional Yoga posture that can benefit abdominal, thighs and chest muscles. The posture relieves lower back pain with its heart-opening stretch. To perform this Yoga, you have to get down on your knees while supporting the lower back with your palms and start bending backwards by grabbing your heels. Stay in this position for 6-8 seconds, and release the pose gently. This will help relieve neck pain and also straighten your spine.

Apanasana

Apanasana is a classic Yoga posture which helps in releasing stress from the body. It also helps in getting rid of excess digestive air, indigestion, bloating, flatulence, acidity, and constipation. For performing Apanasana, you just have to lie on your back and bring your knees towards your chest and wrap your hands around both shins. While exhaling, release and extend both legs. Upon inhalation, bring your legs closer towards your stomach.

Dhanurasana

This third yoga pose Dhanurasana or Bow-pose is effective in weight loss or weight balance. The asana helps in eliminating abdominal fat and makes the digestive and reproductive system healthier. While doing this, lie on your stomach, face downwards and inhale slowly. Start bending your legs backwards and hold your ankles with your hands. Stay in the pose for about 20-30 seconds and bring your legs and chest to the ground slowly.

Balasana

One the most calming Yoga Asanas, Balasana is also known as child pose. The asana releases tension in your lower back and makes you feel calm and relaxed. This can be done by bending your knees, and sitting on your heels with your shins resting on the yoga mat. You can stay in the position for as long as you want and then gently sit up.

Bhujangasana

Also known as Cobra Stretch, Bhujangasana has several benefits. It is included in Surya Namaskar as well as Padma Sadhana. Bhujangasana will not only tone your abdomen but also strengthen your back and shoulders while improving flexibility of the upper and middle back. The pose reduces fatigue and stress along with improving blood circulation. In this Yoga Aasan, you need to lie down on your stomach and place your palms under your chest. Now take a breath and lift your chin and chest upward while pressing your palms on the mat. You have to keep your elbows slightly bent and lift your body upward.