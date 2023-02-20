Yoga Asanas To Ease Joint Pain And Stiffness

New Delhi: Arthritis is a condition that can lead to pain, stiffness, and deterioration of joints and bones. Here are some basic yoga poses that can help your joints and strengthen them:

Virabhadrasana or Warrior pose

How to perform Virabhadrasana/Warrior pose:

Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart. Keep your right foot at a 90-degree angle and with your right toe pointing out, keep your left foot at 45 degrees. Bring your hands at shoulder level, parallel to the ground. Bend your right knee and look towards your right. Keep your hips square and the right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture.

Vrikshasana /Tree Pose

How to perform Vrikshasana (Tree Pose):

Place your right foot high up on your left thigh. The sole of the foot should be flat and placed firmly. Keep your left leg straight and find your balance. While inhaling, raise your arms over your head and bring your palms together. Ensure that your spine is straight and take a few deep breaths. Slowly exhale, bring your hands down and release your right leg. Back in the standing position repeat the same with the other leg.

Trikonasana/ Triangle Pose:

How to perform Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Stand with your feet wide apart. Stretch your right foot out (90 degrees) while keeping the leg closer to the torso. Keep your feet pressed against the ground and balance your weight equally on both feet. Inhale and as you exhale bend your right arm and make it touch the ground while your left arm goes up. Keep your waist straight. Ensure that your body is bent sideways and not forward or backward. Stretch as much as you can while taking long, deep breaths. Repeat on the other side.

Setubandhasana or Bridge Pose

How to Perform Setubandhasana or Bridge Pose