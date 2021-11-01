Yoga Asanas To Control Blood Sugar Naturally

New Delhi: Yoga is a solution to every problem. It keeps you healthy both mentally and physically. Diabetes develops when the body does not make enough insulin or cannot use it efficiently. It can cause a person to feel weak and tired, and it can lead to long-term complications such as nerve pain, cardiovascular disease, and more. This article will help you to control your blood sugar naturally.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

This pose helps in strengthening and regulating the pancreas. Therefore, this pose is suitable for people with diabetes. Additionally, it targets strengthening the abdomen muscles, boosts digestion, prevents stomach cramps. Process:

Lie down on your stomach and keep your feet slightly apart. Keep your arms on the sides of your body. Fold your knees and hold your ankle. Lift your chest from the ground while taking a deep breath. Simultaneously, pull your legs up and back. Feel the stretch on your arms and thighs. Look straight ahead with a smile on your face. Hold the pose for at least 15 seconds. As you exhale, slowly bring your chest down on the ground. Leave your ankle to bring your legs towards the ground.

Balasana (Child pose)

This pose involves hamstrings, rotator muscles, and spinal extensors. It helps in relieving stress, fatigue, and back and neck pain. It also encourages relaxation that helps in increasing the production of insulin-producing beta cells.

Process:

Sit in the kneeling position and ensure that your knees are wide apart in the same width as your hips. Move a bit backward and try to touch your heels with your hips. Lean forward to touch the ground with your forehead. Stretch your arms forward and feel the pressure on your back. Remain in this pose for about 5 minutes. Now, relax and lift yourself back in the seated position.

Bhujangasana (Upward facing dog pose)

Your spinal extensors, triceps brachii, and quadriceps muscles work together in this pose. As a result, it increases the strength of your muscles. It ultimately reduces your blood sugar levels.

Process:

Lie on your stomach and keep your legs straight. Keep your forearms perpendicular to the floor. Take your arms on the floor adjacent to the last ribcage. Press your arms to lift your body. Do not hold your body on your feet. Instead, create pressure on your feet and firm your hip muscles. Look straight or slightly upward. Breathe normally and hold this position for at least 15 seconds before you sit in relax.

Corpse pose (Shavasana)

It is the ultimate resting pose. It allows your body to cool down and enter into the meditative stage. The corpse pose not only relaxes your body but also calms down your mind. It enables your brain to process the workout and get its benefits on your body. Practice this pose at the end of the yoga session.

Process:

Lie down straight on your back and close your eyes Relax your mind and body. Take your time to feel the weightlessness around you. Do not think anything. Release the stress and relax completely. Breathe as normal without holding your breaths. Hold this position for 15-20 minutes. Now, stand up and feel your stress-free body.

Legs up the wall (Viparita Karani)

Legs up the wall yoga pose stimulate your internal organs like the pancreas. Therefore, this pose makes a significant impact in controlling your diabetes. Regularly practicing this pose helps in controlling blood pressure and lowering your blood sugar levels. Along with this, legs up the wall pose relaxes your body by improving blood circulation and improving energy levels.

Process: