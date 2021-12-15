Yoga Asanas That Will Help You Sleep Better

New Delhi: Good sleep is a key for a healthy body as well as the mind. Yoga asanas can help relieve stress, relax the body, build muscle, calm the mind and even help you to sleep better. Here are some asanas that you can try for a good sleep:

Utthan Pristhasana

From Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog Pose), bring your left foot forward between your hands and lower your right knee to the floor. Walk your left foot to the outer edge of your mat and place your elbows or forearms on a block or the floor. Remain for 10–15 breaths. Repeat on the second side.

Salabhasana

Lower to your belly. If you prefer, place a folded blanket beneath your hips. Clasp your hands behind your back or, if you have tight shoulders, lift your arms toward your ears with your elbows bent. Exhale and press the tops of your feet into the floor. Inhale as you lift your chest and arms. Gaze forward and slightly down. Remain for 10–15 breaths. Release your hands to the mat beneath your shoulders, inhale and push to hands and knees, and exhale as you push back to Downward-Facing Dog.

Uttanasana

From Downard-Facing Dog, walk your feet to your hands. Shift your feet hip-width apart, or even a little wider, and bring a slight bend to your knees. Loosely hold opposite elbows, keeping a relaxed grip in your hands, or let your hands rest alongside your feet. Exhale and lengthen down, letting the top of your head fall toward the mat. Remain here for 10–15 breaths. Release your hands to the mat, press down through your feet, inhale, and slowly rise to stand.

Paschimottanasana

Sit tall on the edge of a folded blanket with your legs extended. Exhale and stretch your spine long as you fold forward. Keeping your spine lengthened, hold onto your feet or shins, with your elbows bent and arms relaxed. Rest your forehead on a block. Remain for 10–15 breaths.

Supta Baddha Konasana