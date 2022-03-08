Yoga Asanas That Every Woman Should Practice

New Delhi: Yoga is for everybody type and can be modified to suit women of any age. Yoga not only stretches your muscles, relaxes your body, but can also calm your mind, which is necessary for every individual to enjoy a long and healthy life. Here we have listed yoga poses that every woman must do daily for a healthy and long life.

Chakravakasana or Cat-Cow Pose

Step 1: Get on your fours with your wrists underneath your shoulders and knees underneath your hips. Your toes should be tucked inside.

Step 2: Inhale and relax your belly so it moves towards the floor. Gently arch your back towards the floor, tilt your tailbone and look upward.

Step 3: Exhale and arch your spine towards the ceiling and tuck your chin into your chest. Repeat the same.

Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward Dog Pose

Step 1: Start with coming on all fours, so that your body makes a table-like structure. Your shoulders should be directly under your wrists and your hips over your knees.

Step 2: Inhale and gently lift your hips upwards and at the same time straighten your elbows and knees to make an inverted V-shape.

Step 3: Press your hand into the ground and straighten your neck. Your ears should touch your hands, fix your gaze to your navel and inhale.

Step 4: Pause for a few seconds, then bend your knees and return to the table position.

Ardh Uttansana or Half Standing Forward Bend

Step 1: Stand straight about 2 feet away from a wall. Your front should face the wall.

Step 2: Inhale and draw your tailbone towards your pubis, hinge your hips and place your palms on the wall in front of you.

Step 3: Make sure your hands are straight and keep your body relaxed. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds.