Yoga Asanas For Your Respiratory Health

New Delhi: Having a robust immune system and a well-functioning respiratory system is key for a healthy body as well as mind. Yogas asanas which involve abdominal, thoracic, and clavicular breathing effectively help in gaining control of the breath, rectifying breathing habits, and increasing the intake of oxygen.

Sukhasana (Cross-legged Sitting Pose):

Sit in a normal meditation pose. Hold your left wrist with your right hand behind the back. Continue to inhale while pulling your shoulders back and expanding your chest. While bending forward, exhale and try to touch your right forehead to your right knee. Inhale and return to the starting position. Repeat the steps and continue on the other side by touching your forehead to your left knee.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):

Lie flat on your stomach and place your head on the ground. Keep both your hands on either side of your shoulders. Slowly, put pressure on your palms and lift your body up from the torso while stretching your back and belly muscles. Straighten out your arms and keep your shoulder blades pressed against your back. Fix gaze at a point on the ceiling and hold this posture for about 15-30 seconds and exhale as you return to the starting position.

Matsya Asana (Fish Pose):

Lie on your back and fold your arms underneath your body. Lift your head and chest up, breathe in, and then rest the crown of the head on the ground while arching your back. Maintain the balance of your whole body using your elbows. Inhale and exhale deeply opening up the chest. Maintain this position for as long as you are comfortable.

Padma Sarvangasana (Lotus Shoulder Stand):

Start with a supported headstand. While you breathe out, fold your legs and cross them to bring your left ankle onto the right thigh and your right ankle onto the left. Support the back with your hands. Hold this position for a few consecutive breaths or as long as you can hold, unfold your legs and slowly lower your body.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist):

Sit straight with your legs stretched out and feet together. Bend your right leg and place the heel of your right foot beside your left hip. Now, take the left leg over your right knee. Place your right hand on your left foot and your left hand behind you. Twist the waist, shoulders, and neck to the left and look over the left side shoulder. Hold the position and continue breathing in and out gently. Slowly come back to the original starting position and repeat in the same manner on the other side.