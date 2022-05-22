Yoga Asanas For Relief From Sciatica  

New Delhi: The sciatic nerves are the longest in the body and are as thick as your little finger. They extend from the lower lumbar spine, passing your buttocks, down the back of your legs and extending to the soles of your feet. Pain may originate in any of these parts – lower back, buttocks, calf, legs, or foot. So, you can help yourself with a non-invasive, personalized yoga regimen for your sciatica pain.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Benefits:

Opens and stretches the hip flexors

Strengthens the core and back muscles

Relieves lower back pain

Aim: Align your back, root, and thighs in a straight line and maintain it for about 10 seconds, gradually increasing the length of the pose.

Viparita Karani (Legs-up-the-wall Pose)

Benefits:

Relieves tired legs and feet

Relaxes the hips and back

Reduces knee and ankle pain, as you take your body weight off your knee

Aim: As your body gets a deep rest, try to relax your mind likewise.

Eka Pada Raja Kapotasana (One-legged Pigeon Pose)

Benefits:

Stretches the lower part of your body well, relieving aching muscles

Makes the hip region more flexible

Promotes good posture

Aim: Focus on balancing your body and once that is achieved, feeling calm.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-facing Dog Pose)

Benefits:

Helps stretch and tone the back muscles

Strengthens the legs and feet

Lengthens the spine

Aim: Move the heels towards the floor, touching it if possible. The idea is to shift the weight off the back on to the heels.