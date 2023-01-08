Yoga Asanas For Managing Diabetes

New Delhi: Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that can be easily prevented with the help of proper exercise. Yoga to cure diabetes can help effectively cure or prevent the disease completely.

Here are some best yoga asanas for diabetes control that are practical yet powerful.

Paschimottanasana

This seated and forward bending yoga is quite an easy one to start with. This yoga not only helps cure diabetes but also works on your stretchability before starting other complicated poses.

Mandukasana

Mandukasana or frog pose is another effective yoga asana for diabetic patients that works on your stretchability. Furthermore, this pose combats constipation and digestive disorders.

Surya Namaskar

The benefits of Surya Namaskar are not unknown to the world anymore. Surya Namaskar is actually a set of yoga that comprises 7 different asanas.

Kapalbhati Pranayam

Another effective yoga asana to cure diabetes is Kapalbhati Pranayam. It works on your breathing and improves respiratory activities as well as your sugar level.

Ardha Matsyendrasana

This name is translated as “Half Lord of the Fishes Pose” from Sanskrit which is a seated and half-twisted pose which is beneficial for diabetic patients. This pose stimulates digestion and squeezes the toxins out of the body.