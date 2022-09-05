Yoga Asanas for Glowing Skin And Healthy Hair

New Delhi: With some healthy lifestyle changes we can get glowing skin. Hormonal changes and poor metabolism is going to show on your face. Proper food and workout can keep things under control and make you look like a healthy person. With these powerful yoga poses for glowing beautiful skin you can flush out toxins from your body, clear acne and pimples from your face, improve complexion, reduce skin dullness and get youthful glowing skin.

1. Padmasana – Lotus Pose:

How to do Padmasana:

Sit down on your yoga mat with your back straight Look forward to holding out both your legs Now bring your right knee to touch your left hip Bring your left knee to touch your right hip, both the legs should be crossed against each other Place both the hands in the Dhyana mudra position on your thighs (as shown in the picture) Keep your back straight Take deep breathe in and breathe out

2. Paschimottanasana – seated forward bend pose:

How to do Paschimottanasana:

Sit down straight with your legs stretched out Place your right palm on the right knee and the left palm on the left knee Inhale, Now bend forward and try to catch your toes Bend the arm to touch the floor Exhale and stay in there for a few seconds Return to the previous position Repeat this 3 – 4 times

3. Ustrasana – camel pose:

How to do Ustrasana:

Kneel down on the floor with your legs parallel to the ground and back straight Move your thigh inwards and rest your hands on your hip with fingers pointing downwards Now bend your body to touch your heels lifting your chest upwards Stay in this position for a few seconds, don’t forget to inhale and exhale Repeat the course 3 – 4 times

4. Dhanurasana – Bow pose

How to do Dhanurasana:

lie down with your back facing the ceiling and face touching the floor your palms should be open towards the ceiling lift your leg with hips touching the floor stretch your body and bring your hands to touch your ankle stretch your body with your abdomen firmly touching the floor come back to the starting position, repeat 2 – 3 times

5. Sarvangasana – shoulder stand :

How to do Sarvangasana: