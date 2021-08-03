Yo Yo Honey Singh accused of domestic violence by wife Shalini Talwar

New Delhi: Bollywood rapper Hridesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh has been accused of domestic violence, sexual violence, mental harassment, and financial fraud by his wife, Shalini Talwar.

Shalini has filed a plea in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act against him.

The court has issued a notice to the singer seeking his response on the domestic violence allegations by August 28.

Advocate Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey, and GG Kashyap, from law firm Karanjawala & Co. appeared on behalf of Honey Singh’s wife, Shalini Talwar, reported India Today.

Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar have been married for more than 10 years. The two had dated for several years before tying the knot in 2011.