Bhubaneswar: Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronto Express derailed while passing through Haridaspur Railway Station Yard this morning.

However, no casualty was reported.

According to reports, the train was travelling from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, two front wheels of the Express train derailed. The affected coach is next to the engine.

On being informed, the Railway officials reached the spot and carried the restoration work.