‘Yes, she can,’ echoes at DNC as Obama asks America to vote for Kamala Harris

Washington: Former United States President Barack Obama took to the stage of the Democratic National Convention to express his support for Kamala Harris.

He said that he is “feeling hopeful” because Harris is ready to step into the White House.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling fired up. I’m feeling ready to go,” he said.

As Obama urged Americans to vote for Harris, the crowd chanted “yes, she can.”

Obama said that when Harris was the state’s attorney general, she pushed his administration hard to get results for Californians. “As an attorney general of the most populous state in the country, she fought big banks and for-profit colleges,” Obama said. “After the home mortgage crisis, she pushed me and my administration hard to make sure homeowners got a big settlement.”

“Didn’t matter that I was a Democrat,” he added. “Didn’t matter that she had knocked on doors for my campaign — she was going to fight to get as much relief as possible for the families who deserved it.”

Obama also showered praises on Harris’ running mate Tim Walz, and said that he will be an “outstanding partner” for Harris in the White House. “I love this guy. Tim is the kind of person who should be in politics. Born in a small town, served his country, taught kids, coached football, took care of his neighbors — he knows who he is and he knows what’s important,” Obama said.

“You can tell those flannel shirts he wears don’t come from some political consultant. They come from his closet and they have been through some stuff,” he added.

A campaign official confirmed that Harris watched part of Barack and Michelle Obama’s speeches while on Marine Two, according to CNN. When they took the stage, the vice president was travelling back to Chicago from a campaign rally in Milwaukee.

Obama also told the crowd that America does not need four more years of a Donald Trump presidency. “We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos, we have seen that movie before, and we all know that the sequel is usually worse,” he said.

Obama said the former president’s complaints are “getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala.” “The childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” Obama said as the crowd cheered. “America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”

Obama also praised Joe Biden, saying, “And I am proud to call him my president, but I am even prouder to call him my friend.”

Obama said that “the torch has been passed” as the Democratic Party is now led by Harris. “The torch has been passed,” he said. “Now it is up to all of us to fight for the America we believe in — and make no mistake — it will be a fight.”