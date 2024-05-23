“Yes, I can do this.’ I had tears in my eyes”! Salman Khan speaks sharing the shooting experience of Kabootar Ja Ja Song

Salman Khan is unquestionably the biggest superstar in the country. The star of the masses has an ardent following around the world. Since he stepped into the entertainment world, Salman Khan has given numerous blockbusters that are undoubtedly audiences’ favourites.

Recently the superstar was asked to choose his favourite films among all Speaking about the same, he said,

“Asking an actor to name their favourite movie is usually like asking a parent to pick between their favourite child”

He admits Maine Pyaar Kiya is his favourite film among all the films he has done so far.

Continuing the same, Salman Khan said “ I was about 18 years old, and there was a truly memorable moment during the shoot for the song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja when I suddenly knew that this was the role for me. During several narrations, I’d imagine Jackie Shroff or Anil Kapoor in those roles, but I could never actually see myself doing big films. That moment was the first time I felt, ‘Yes, I can do this.’ I had tears in my eyes.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is coming to the next Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.