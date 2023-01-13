Yellow warning till Jan 15 : Dense Fog engulfs Twin city; most parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Dense fog engulfed the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and Puri town on Friday morning reducing visibility and disrupting traffic and vehicular movements.

Vehicular communication on the National Highways was also affected as visibility reduced below 10-20 metre.

On Friday, a thick layer of fog was seen not only in the twin city but also in most parts of the State.

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar has issued fog warnings for several districts till January 15.

For Friday, fog warning was issued to six districts including Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack and Khordha.

Similarly, a yellow warning has been issued for six districts including Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh and Kandhamal for 24 hours, starting 8.30 am on January 13.

Likewise, seven districts like Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Sonepur, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Kandhamal have been put on yellow warning for dense fog till 8.30 am on January 15.