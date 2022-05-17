Yellow warning over Nor’wester alert sounded for several Odisha districts till May 19

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning may occur in several districts in Odisha till May 19 under the impact of nor’wester.

Issuing yellow warning, the weather office said light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha in the next 24 hours.

Similarly, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore. One or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Jajpur and Bhadrak will also witness thunderstorm with lightning during the period.

“Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Gajapati,” the IMD bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the weather department said the conditions are favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands & some parts of East-central Bay of Bengal during the next 2­-3 days.