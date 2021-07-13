Yellow Warning! Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Likely In These Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for six districts of Odisha on Tuesday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha till 8.30 AM, IMD bulletin read.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Gajapati, and Ganjam, IMD bulletin further read.

People of these districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes, added the weatherman.