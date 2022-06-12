Thunderstorm Alert
StateHeadline

Yellow Warning For Thunderstorm & Lightning Issued For 13 Odisha Dists

By Pragativadi News Service
93

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here today issued a ‘yellow warning’ for thunderstorm and lightning for several parts of Odisha.

As per IMD, light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, and Nabarangpur.

There will be no large change in Maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next 2 to 3 days and decrease thereafter by 3 to 4 degrees Celcius in Odisha. Maximum temperature will be above normal by 2 to 3 degrees at many places during next two days, said the IMD.

Breaking