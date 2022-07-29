Yellow Warning For Thunderstorm, Lightning In Odisha Till August 1

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning for several districts of Odisha till August 1.

As per the latest bulletin, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj today (July 29).

Similarly, at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj on Saturday (July 30).

On Sunday (July 31), thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

Similar weather condition is to prevail on Monday (August 1) at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal, and Mayurbhanj. Also heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Nawarangpur.

The IMD has further stated that the maximum (Day temperature) is very likely to be above normal by 3-4°C during the next 3 days over the districts of Odisha. Also due to high surface humidity discomfort weather is likely especially over coastal districts of Odisha.